(CBS DETROIT) – It’s not too late for individuals and groups in District 5 to join the clean-up and beautification effort as Motor City Makeover continues Saturday, May 29.
Motor City Makeover takes place on Saturdays in May and June. The effort ends June 12 in District 7.
The Motor City Makeover 365 campaign, in partnership with Keep Detroit Beautiful, focuses on cleaning, beautification, recycling, adopting parks and vacant lots, and gardening.
Individuals, community groups, block clubs, business owners, churches and schools must register with the City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods in order to receive a limited supply of bags, gloves and bottled water, as well as information regarding special pickups of bagged litter and roll-off containers.
Register online at www.motorcitymakeover.org or call 313-224-4415.
Companies or organizations that would like to make a financial or in-kind donation should call (313) 224-3400.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.