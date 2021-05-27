  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Outback Steakhouse is looking for individuals to work in its Detroit restaurants.

Credit: Outback Steakhouse

They are hiring for all hourly positions, including servers and line cooks.

Benefits include:

  • Flexible schedule and part-time work
  • Having fun while growing your career
  • Discount on Outback meals
  • Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
  • Discounts on cell phones, electronics, and health club memberships

Credit: Outback Steakhouse

Onsite and virtual interviews will occur on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested candidates can find additional information at Outback.com/careers.

