  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alleged Sex Crimes, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, Netflix docuseries, True Crime, “Cheer” Star Jerry Harris Arrested

Today, Dr. Oz speaks to a mother whose twin boys have accused Harris of sexual misconduct about the alleged abuse when her sons were only 13.  She opens up about the incredible degree of persistence it took for her claims to be taken seriously and why she needs to share this story.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Exonerated Of Murder After 32 Years In Prison

The mother of twin boys who has accused Jerry Harris of sexual misconduct tells Dr. Oz how she decided to report the incident to the authorities.

READ MORE: Michigan House Backs Expungement Of First DUI Convictions

 

MORE NEWS: Fire In UP Destroys Couple's Dream To Open Gem Shop

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.