Today, Dr. Oz speaks to a mother whose twin boys have accused Harris of sexual misconduct about the alleged abuse when her sons were only 13. She opens up about the incredible degree of persistence it took for her claims to be taken seriously and why she needs to share this story.
The mother of twin boys who has accused Jerry Harris of sexual misconduct tells Dr. Oz how she decided to report the incident to the authorities.
