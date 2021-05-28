(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s a list of Memorial Day parades happening in the metro Detroit area this weekend.

Sunday

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade

The 2021 St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. on May 30 and take place at Nine Mile to 11 Mile roads on Jefferson Avenue.

Wayne-Westland Veterans Memorial Day Parade

The parade will start at 1 p.m., on May 30 at John Glenn High School in Westland. It will go west on Marquette Rd. to Carlson, then head north on Carlson to the Westland William P Faust Public Library, and will end at the Veteran’s Memorial Garden in Westland.

Monday

Brighton Memorial Day Parade

The parade will be held on Monday, May 31, and will take place on Main Street through the downtown area.

Eastpointe Memorial Day Parade

The parade will be on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. It will start at the military museum at 16600 Stephens (Stephens & Gratiot) and end at Spindler Park (Stephens & I94). The route is just slightly longer than the old one.

Hazel Park Memorial Day Ceremony and Bike Parade

The City of Hazel Park is hosting a ceremony and bike parade for Memorial Day. The ceremony will start at 11 p.m. at City Hall on John R and Nine Mile Road. It will be followed by a bike parade to Green Acres Park.

New Baltimore Memorial Day Parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and take place in the downtown New Baltimore area.

Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade

The parade will be held at 9 a.m. on May 31, starting at Main and Lincoln and heading north to Third Street. A ceremony will be held at City Hall after the parade.

