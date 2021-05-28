(CBS DETROIT)– Engineer and Clarkston native Joanne Leddy along with her team at GM have accomplished an industry’s first.

“It is a dream come true for an engineer, I’ll tell you. To do something from the ground up something that’s never been done before and actually see it all the way through the production, it’s a dream come true,” said Leddy the Infotainment Group Manager for Cadillac.

This first of its kind technology Leddy is speaking of can be found in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

“The OLED allows a certain attribute that we can bring forward to the automotive space one is that it has a wide range of very vibrant colors and the ability to produce these deep rich black images,” said Leddy.

Leddy says this feature makes for an amazing viewing experience. She’s not only helping to create history at GM, Leddy is breaking barriers in the world of STEM, and for that she’s receiving some national attention.

“Well, very flattered,” said Leddy.

She will be featured on this week’s show ‘Mission Unstoppable.’ The show is part of CBS Saturday morning line up and features female STEM superstars from around the country. Each week executive producer and host Miranda Cosgrove showcases women on the cutting edge of science and technology. The show is geared toward inspiring young girls to pursue a career in the STEM field. Leddy says it’s important for girls to know there’s a place for them in engineering.

“This message to young women, that wasn’t out there when I was young, when I was thinking about my future and what I wanted to do as a career so I’m really hopeful that the support that were providing to this next generation reaches all young women that are considering careers in the STEM area,” Leddy said.

Leddy can be seen on the May 29th episode of ‘Mission Unstoppable’ on CBS.

Check local listings for time.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.