  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 614 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 24 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 887,274 and 19,114 deaths as of May 28.

READ MORE: Former UP Priest Sentenced 8-15 Years For Abuse

The health department says data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.

READ MORE: Police: Suspect Wanted In Carjacking On Detroit's West Side

In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Enrollment Open For Young Children In Moderna Vaccine Study

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.