(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police will launch a joint investigation into the Boy Scouts of America over reports of sexual abuse.
In court records from last year, the Boy Scouts of America estimated at least 12,000 boys had been molested since the 1920s.
This came shortly after the organization filed for bankruptcy due to an overwhelming amount of lawsuits.
In a statement, Nessel is asking for victims to come forward and help the investigation.
She says, with the public's help "we can secure just for survivors who endured abuse through the Boy Scouts of America."
