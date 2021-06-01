(CBS DETROIT) – As Detroit’s long-standing Police Chief James Craig makes an exit the new interim police chief is already at work tackling his top priority violent crime in the city.

“But I’m going to do everything that I possibly can do to ensure that we have proper personnel deployment, also going to engage these business owners to be part of the solution and to work with the police department,” said James White, DPD interim police chief.

After 24 years with DPD and a short stint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, White is now back wearing a badge and heading the department where he once served as the assistant chief.

“As you know Chief Craig is one of the most beloved chiefs in my career, so certainly I’m not trying to fill his shoes because you just can’t do that. But I’m certainly going to adopt some of the fantastic policing practices that he brought as well as implement a number of my own and knowing that I have him there to bounce ideas off of, to talk through, strategy with still in his role as a retiree is fantastic,” said White.

The native Detroiter says the position is one he’s honored to take on and he’s using his leadership skills to hopefully land the job permanently.

“I think what I would say to the community is that we’ve got one of the best policing organizations in the country and they’re ready to work. We’ve got a fantastic relationship with our community and we’re going to continue that,” said White.

According to Mayor Mike Duggan’s office, the Board of Police Commissioners will lead a national search to find Detroit’s next top cop.

From that list, the mayor will make a selection, which has to be approved by City Council. Duggan says he hopes to have a selection within the next 60 to 90 days.

