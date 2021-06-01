(CBS DETROIT) – Outback Steakhouse is looking for individuals to work in its Detroit restaurants.
They are hiring for all hourly positions, including servers and line cooks.
Benefits include:
- Flexible schedule and part-time work
- Having fun while growing your career
- Discount on Outback meals
- Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
- Discounts on cell phones, electronics, and health club memberships
Onsite and virtual interviews will occur on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested candidates can find additional information at Outback.com/careers.
