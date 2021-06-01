EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit high school student has been hospitalized and another student has been arrested following a stabbing inside a classroom.
The stabbing occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastpointe High School, police said.
Both students are 15 and are acquainted with one another, according to police.
The wounded teen was stabbed multiple times and was in stable condition. The suspect was arrested after a short foot chase with police.
Officers recovered a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.
The school briefly was put on lockdown.
