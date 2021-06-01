  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:eastpointe, Eastpointe High School, Michigan, stabbing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit high school student has been hospitalized and another student has been arrested following a stabbing inside a classroom.

The stabbing occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastpointe High School, police said.

READ MORE: Police Use Heat Detection Equipment To Find Missing 2-Year-Old Michigan Boy

Both students are 15 and are acquainted with one another, according to police.

The wounded teen was stabbed multiple times and was in stable condition. The suspect was arrested after a short foot chase with police.

READ MORE: 25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

Officers recovered a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

The school briefly was put on lockdown.

MORE NEWS: Automotive Chip Maker Says It's Nearly Recovered From Blaze

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.