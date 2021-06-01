(CBS DETROIT)- Michigan has reached another reopening milestone and starting Tuesday, June 1 outdoor capacity limits are no more.

That’s because the ban on outdoor capacity limits is officially lifted in the state. Now with the capacity limits relaxed Shahida Mausi, president of The Right Productions that manages and operates The Aretha Amphitheatre in Downtown Detroit, is hoping for a successful summer session after shutting down last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a long time and we’ve been waiting for it so we’re ready for it so we’re ready for a safe return for great entertainment here at the Aretha,” said Mausi. “We’ve got Jazzy Nights concerts starting on July 7 with Shelia E, if you’ve never seen her perform it’s amazing.”

She says although they will operate at full capacity, they’re still taking safety precautions.

“We will still be doing a health screening so that if you can answer some questions in the affirmative then we’ll be able to safely admit you to the venue,” said Mausi who added that they will continuously clean and sanitize the space.

Although the state has also relaxed the mandatory mask wear rules outdoors, venues can enforce their own mandates, and Mausi says they are asking anyone unvaccinated to please wear masks at The Aretha. In addition to the outdoor capacity ban lift, restaurants and indoor events can operate at 50 percent capacity and bars and restaurants will no longer have curfews.

Mausi says the biggest challenge now is finding more employees. She says they are hiring for various positions.

For more information and for a full schedule of concert events at The Aretha, click the link here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.