  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, oakland county, outbreaks, Schools, staff, students, Washtenaw County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 25 new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.

The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to three cases.

READ MORE: Here's Where Michigan Ranks For 2021's Best & Worst Cities For Staycations

This week, there were no cases reported in Wayne and Macomb counties, but five schools in Oakland County reported cases among both students and staff.

Bingham Farms Elementary School, Sarah Banks Middle School and Centennial Middle School each reported two cases among students.

READ MORE: Clawson Mayor Who Quit Gets Job Back Weeks Later

Harvey-Swanson Elementary and Mary Helen Guest each reported two cases among both students and staff.

In Washtenaw County, South Arbor Charter Academy reported two cases among students.

School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.

MORE NEWS: MDOT: Traffic Shift Planned On Gratiot Avenue Between 11 Mile, 13 Mile Road In Roseville

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.