CLAWSON, Mich. (AP) — Welcome back, mayor.
The Clawson City Council said Reese Scripture can be mayor again in the Detroit suburb, about a month after she resigned.
After some buyer’s remorse and encouragement from Clawson residents, Scripture said she wanted her part-time job back. The council agreed Tuesday, noting a legal opinion that it had never formally accepted her resignation.
When Scripture quit in May, she had cited frustration with the city's budget process and a possible conflict with her federal government job.
“She’s probably the smartest person you’ll ever meet on budgets,” council member Louis Samson said last week. “When she looks at a budget or pension plan, she knows far more than you or I would because she does it every day. … She’s a champion of Clawson.”
