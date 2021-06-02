(CBS DETROIT) – Metro Detroit has a wide variety of great activities to offer, including Hamtramck Disneyland, filled with bright, colorful art structures.
Hamtramck Disneyland is one of the hidden gems of the Metro Detroit area and is located in the alleyway between Sobieski Street and Klinger Street in Hamtramck.
When you first arrive, you will be met with a sign that says “Welcome to the Art Show,” and you will see all of the colorful folk art by Dmytro Szylak. Using new, used, and handmade materials, placed both above and at ground level, Dymtro turned his own backyard into a magnificent piece of art with colorful structures.
The AwesomeMitten article explained that Dymtro moved to the United States from Ukraine in the 1950s. After working for General Motors for 30 years, he spent his retirement working on Hamtramck Disneyland.
He constantly added to and updated his art until he died in 2015, at age 92.
Hatch Art purchased his estate in 2016, and they have continued to maintain Dymtro’s art structures.
For more information on Hamtramck Disneyland and recommendations on other things to do near Hamtramck, visit the AwesomeMitten article.
