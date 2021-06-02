(CBS DETROIT) – The United States is more open now than it was last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though vaccines have made traveling possible, some people may not be ready to go very far from home yet.
Wallethub determined the best places for fun-filled, wallet-friendly staycations that make staying local feel both relaxing and entertaining.
To determine the rankings, they compared over 180 cities across 46 metrics, including parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of vaccinated residents.
Here are the rankings for the 10 best cities for staycations, along with the worst cities:
Best Cities for Staycations
- Honolulu, HI
- Orlando, FL
- San Francisco, CA
- Charleston, SC
- Las Vegas, NV
- Portland, ME
- Chicago, IL
- Seattle, WA
- San Diego, CA
- Cincinnati, OH
Worst Cities for Staycations
- Columbus, GA
- Garland, TX
- Newark, NJ
- Chesapeake, VA
- Montgomery, AL
- Aurora, CO
- North Las Vegas, NV
- Hialeah, FL
- Chula Vista, CA
- Fremont, CA
Among the list, Grand Rapids ranked No. 100 and Detroit ranked No. 172. To see the full list and all of the metrics used to compare each city visit, here.
