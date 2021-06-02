MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 420 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 889,001 and 19,209 deaths as of June 2.
In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
