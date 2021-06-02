  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT)

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 420 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 889,001 and 19,209 deaths as of June 2.

In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.

