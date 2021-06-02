MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 510 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 57 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday include 62 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 889,511 and 19,266 deaths as of June 3.
In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
