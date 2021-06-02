  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, full authorization, Moderna

(CBS DETROIT) – Moderna wants full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, its vaccine is only authorized for emergency use.

The company says it’ll continue to submit trial data to the FDA on a rolling basis over the next few weeks.

Moderna is the second drugmaker to seek full authorization in the United States for a vaccine.

Pfizer applied for it last month.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.