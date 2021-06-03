  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:companies, coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, incentives

(CBS DETROIT) – Many states now offer vaccine incentives, whether it be a state lottery or other rewards.

In Michigan, no such state-wide offer has been made.

READ MORE: Ally Financial Ends Overdraft Fees

Local cities and companies are trying to find their own way to motivate people to get their shot.

Meijer offers a $10 coupon if you get your second dose with them.

Kroger has a lottery offering five $1 million prizes.

READ MORE: Rock 'N' Rides Returns To Downtown Royal Oak June 17-20

The state of Ohio did something similar last month.

One woman who got vaccinated won a million dollars.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she can’t do something similar in Michigan, due to current state laws.

MORE NEWS: Michigan State House Passes Vaccine Passport Ban

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.