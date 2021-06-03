Menu
Wrongly Accused? Kim Kardashian's Latest Fight To Free A Man On Death Row For A Murder He Says He Did Not Commit
Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss where things stand with Julius’ appeals and execution date.
1 hour ago
Police: 14-Year-Old Stable After Detroit Shooting
The teen was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Microsoft Program Aims To Close Digital Divide In Detroit
Microsoft is expanding a program designed to improve high-speed internet access in Detroit and seven other U.S. cities.
Amazon Says It Won't Test Workers For Marijuana
Amazon has put its name in the ring as one of the largest companies in support of legal marijuana.
Officials Believe Fireplace To Blame In Mackinac Island Historic Home Fire
The fire quickly spread through the Brigadoon Cottage on Sunday, burning its way through the roof.
Moderna Seeks Full Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine, Will Send Data To FDA
Moderna wants full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Join State’s First Expungement Event Since Clean Slate Bills Were Signed Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited Flint on Wednesday for the state’s first expungement event since the governor signed the Clean Slate bills into law.
First Forecast Weather June 3, 2021 (Today)
Warmer temperatures today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather June 2, 2021 (Tonight)
Wet weather continues tonight.
16 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Detroit Pistons Hire John Beilein
The Detroit Pistons hired John Beilein as a senior adviser for player development Wednesday, saying the hope is that the former NBA and Michigan coach can help the young team "maximize its potential."
Memorial Tournament Preview: Muirfield Village 'Produces Great Champions On A Spectacular Stage,' Says CBS Sports' Jim Nantz
A strong Memorial Tournament field will be seeing the once-familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the first time since the major renovations.
'It's Carrying Out Arthur Ashe's Mission': USTA Foundation President Kathleen Wu On Rally For The Future Tennis Initiative
"Arthur Ashe went into it to teach life skills and teach resilience and commitment."
NASCAR Cup Series Normal Going Forward
Practice, qualifying, happy fans, and a Hendrick Motorsports driver winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway: It doesn't get much more normal than that in NASCAR these days.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'It Was Wonderful Jumping Into 1949': Jordane Christie On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season 2 of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and we talked to actor Jordane Christie about the dark comedic drama that follows three women in three different decades dealing with infidelity in their marriages.
Rodeo Corpus Christi Set To Air On CBS Sunday June 6
One of World Champion Rodeo Alliance's major events is set to air on the CBS Television Network this weekend.
USMNT Kicks Off Busy Summer With CONCACAF Nations League Finals Match Against Honduras
The start of a big run of matches for the U.S. Men's National Team begins this Thursday when they meet Honduras in one of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Champions League Final: Christian Pulisic 'Could Be The Difference' For Chelsea Against Manchester City Says Micah Richards
The Champions League on CBS Sports analyst says Pulisic could have a "huge impact" on Saturday's final for Chelsea as they look to upset the favorites, Manchester City. ⚽⚽⚽
UEFA Champions League Final: How To Watch, Coverage Plan For Chelsea Vs. Manchester City
The all England final featuring Chelsea and Manchester City is getting wall-to-wall coverage on CBS and various platforms. 📺📺📺
WATCH: Taye Diggs On The CW's 'All American,' 'Rent,' 'The Best Man'
The actor talks with us about the growth of The CW's "All American" and his career-changing roles in "The Best Man" and "Rent" on Broadway.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Metro Detroit Engineer Featured On CBS 'Mission Unstoppable' For Ground Breaking GM Technology
30 year veteran engineer from metro Detroit is featured on a National CBS show for her role in groundbreaking technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade
Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear
Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.
Wrongly Accused? Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fight To Free A Man On Death Row For A Murder He Says He Did Not Commit
June 3, 2021 at 9:31 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Julius Jones
,
Kim Kardashia
,
Mara Schiavocampo
Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss where things stand with Julius’ appeals and execution date.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
