(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Medical Center is kicking off its virtual cereal drive, to help make sure no kid goes this summer on an empty stomach.
The drive runs Friday through June 11.
This is the 12th year they've partnered with the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.
DMC says they also look forward to being in-person next year, and filling their trucks with cereal.
