(CBS DETROIT) – A Brandon Township man who admitted to drinking before driving a tractor has been charged with a felony in the death of his 2-year-old cousin.

Anthony Davis, 33, is charged with operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated causing death which is a 15-year felony. He is also is charged with a misdemeanor count for operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated and the occupant is less than 16 years old.

It happened on May 29 around 7:30 p.m. when the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township on the report of a child who was injured in a tractor accident.

According to the sheriff’s department Davis drank four to six 12-ounce beers before giving a tractor ride to two of his 2-year-old cousins. One of the 2-year-olds fell from the tractor and suffered fatal injuries.

When deputies arrived, they saw a family member who was later identified as the mother, performing CPR on the unconscious 2-year-old boy named Roman Wager. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

“Time and time again we stress the need to never mix piloting a vehicle of any kind with drinking alcohol,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “And yet, unspeakable tragedy continues to happen by this irresponsible behavior. Sadly, no one in this family will ever be the same because of a terrible choice.”

Davis is free on a $50,000 personal bond set by 52nd District Court – Second Division Magistrate Daniel Schouman.

Davis is scheduled to be back in court on June 17 for a probable cause conference.

