MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 446 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 27 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 889,957 and 19,293 deaths as of June 4.

In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
