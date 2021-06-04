(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a promising new treatment for COVID-19 on the way.
According to the National Institute of Health, a drug called TEMPOL was found to reduce coronavirus infections.READ MORE: Detroit Medical Center Kicks Off Its Virtual Cereal Drive
The treatment prevents the virus from replicating itself by impairing a key enzyme.READ MORE: Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base No Longer In Running For New F-35 Training Center
While vaccines remain effective, health authorities say treatments are needed for people infected.MORE NEWS: Is Dogecoin A Good Investment? Expert Suggests Avoiding Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.