(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking on the city’s east side.
It happened Saturday, May 22 at 2:30 a.m. at a gas station located in the 18300 block of Morang.
Police say a 58-year-old man was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his silver 2009 Ford Edge.
It’s reported the suspect then fled and was last seen northbound on Kelly. The 58-year-old man’s vehicle was recovered a couple of hours later in the area of Proctor and Kirkwood.
There were no injuries reported.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black man, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and white Air Force One gym shoes.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this crime, please call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
