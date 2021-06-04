(CBS DETROIT) – The Reptarium in Utica is a local reptile zoo where guests can interact with snakes, lizards, baby alligators, and more!
It opened to the public in 2018 and features a variety of different ways that guests can experience its animals.
An article by AwesomeMitten reported that The Reptarium has earned its reputation by allowing guests to see and learn about reptiles through hands-on education. In addition to this, zookeepers teach guests about the proper care and maintenance necessary for each reptile.
Some of the animals that guests can get an up-close encounter with include pythons, boa constrictors, monitor lizards, chameleons, geckos, baby alligators, tortoises, and a two-toed sloth.
General admission tickets to visit The Reptarium are $10, and their general admission hours are:
- Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Guests are also able to book birthday parties and other private events. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheReptarium.com
Check out the AwesomeMitten article for more information on where to eat and other things to do while visiting Utica.
