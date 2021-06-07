(CBS DETROIT) – A former Detroit City Council member was sentenced on Monday to two and a half years of probation after pleading guilty to misconduct in office.
Gabe Leland, 38, resigned from office in May after being accused of accepting cash during his 2017 re-election campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal.
Leland said during the plea hearing in May he accepted the contribution knowing it was illegal to do so.
The Detroit News reports during Monday’s sentencing, Wayne County Circuit Judge Gregory Bill said “The court has been convinced to go along with this fair disposition, and in light of your resignation from the Detroit City Council, you’re not in a position to breach the trust of the people. So I don’t see any need for a fine, that’s not part of the agreement anyway.”
Leland could face years in prison if he violates the terms of his 2.5 year probation period.
