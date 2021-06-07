(CBS DETROIT) – Spend your Sundays at Detroit’s Beacon Park this summer for days filled with fun for the entire family.
The Family Fun Days include make-and-take activities, crafts, lawn games, and more!
Each week will feature a different theme, and there will be live music, art, and other activities that go with the theme.
Here are the family fun days happening during June:
- June 13: Run + Play Field Day w/ First Responders 4 Fitness (FR4F)- Obstacle course, jump rope, hands-free kickball, Nerf golf, Social Sports Detroit shuffleboard, PKSA Karate Detroit martial arts, YMCA Healthy Living give-aways
- June 20: Father’s Day Celebration- Bring the Father-figure in your life for craft gift-making, fun & games to celebrate Dad
- June 27: Live Performance + Crafts- Stage performances for children/families with The Wild Swan Theatre Company, craft activities, DSO community concert
For the list of family fun days happening throughout July and August, visit here.
To follow COVID-19 safety precautions, individuals are encouraged to frequently use hand-washing stations and stay home if they feel sick, and masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.
This program is sponsored by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. It is free and open to the public.
