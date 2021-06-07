MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 419 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, June 5. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 210 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 890,764 and 19,376 deaths as of June 7.
In the state, as of June 5, there has been a total of 837,864 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
