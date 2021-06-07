(CBS) – Paramount+ will significantly expand its content library this summer, starting with the streaming exclusive sci-fi action film Infinite as well as the introduction of over 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+’s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

Peak Summer Content

Beginning this week, subscribers will have access to a renowned movie collection that showcases popular titles, such as:

Action and adventure films, including “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Red Dawn,” “Skyfall,” “The Avengers,” “Gemini Man” and “The Rhythm Section”;

and “The Rhythm Section”; Critically acclaimed titles, including “Rocketman,” “Judy,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Revolutionary Road,” “71,” “The Soloist,” “The Birdcage,” “The Full Monty” and “Little Women”;

Kids and family favorites, including “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Addams Family,” “Wonder Park,” “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Charlotte’s Web”;

Horror titles, including “Body Cam,” “Saint Maud,” “Crawl,” “Child’s Play,” “Gretel & Hansel,” “Pet Sematary,” “The Prodigy,” “The Haunting,” “Paranormal Activity 3 & 4” and “Arachnophobia”;

Comedies, including “Like a Boss,” “The Hustle,” “Valley Girl,” “What Men Want,” “Fighting with My Family,” “The Little Hours,” “The Dictator,” “I Love You, Man,” “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” “Tropic Thunder,” “No Strings Attached,” “Hello, My Name Is Doris” and “The School of Rock.”

These blockbuster films will be available to watch along with other iconic titles from fan-favorite franchises currently featured on the service, including Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants and Jackass.

In addition, Paramount+ is home to CBS Sports’ English-language soccer coverage in the U.S., from hundreds of live matches across the globe to pregame and postgame studio analysis and interviews. Paramount+’s packed summer of soccer is well underway, featuring Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of qualifiers for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League, the start of Italy’s Serie A season in August, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, and NWSL regular season competition throughout the summer.