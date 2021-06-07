(CBS DETROIT) – Police say an argument over a man led to the shooting death of a woman in Warren.
It happened Saturday night when the 26-year-old woman and another woman confronted one another at a house party, which was located in the 14500 block of Colpaert.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told The Detroit News the woman was shot once in the head as she sat in the car, where she later died at a 7-Eleven near 12 Mile Road and Schoenherr.
A search warrant was executed and detectives found an illegal marijuana growing operation in the basement of the home. Detectives also made one arrest.
