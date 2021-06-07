(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating several shootings that took place within about three hours across the city.

The first shooting happened Sunday at 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Chene.

Police say during a robbery attempt, the suspect shot at a 31-year-old man. The man was later transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a 25-year-old Black man with braids and dark complexion, 5’6″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

This is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation, police say. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 313-596-5740.

The next shooting that happened left two men in temporary serious condition.

Police say at 1:20 a.m. in the 14000 block of Northlawn a 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot. They were transported to a local hospital by first responders and circumstances pertaining to this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call at 313-596-1040.

The last shooting happened in the 15100 block of Sussex at 3:40 a.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man was sitting in his 2004 Buick LaCrosse when an unknown suspect fired shots, striking the man in the body.

He was transported to a local hospital by first responders and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 313-596-5240.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.