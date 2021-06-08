(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that her offices are adding an additional 350,000 appointment slots through Sept. 30.
Benson also announced plans to place greeters at office doors to assist in scheduling visits, and priority service for residents needing a disability placard.READ MORE: Detroit-Based Faygo Adds New Flavor In Time For Summer
When visitors arrive without an appointment, greeters will tell them if any staff are available to serve them, or assist them in scheduling a return visit. The same service will be available at offices without dedicated greeters when counter staff is able to approach the door between appointments.
Residents needing disability placards can now be served as soon as possible after arrival at any office. While these residents are still encouraged to schedule their visit, appointments are no longer required to receive a disability placard.READ MORE: Automakers Face A Threat To EV Sales: Slow Charging Times
“We were able to do this after discussions with our frontline workers who, concerned about the chatter here in Lansing to revert back to a broken ‘take a number and wait’ system, suggested ways they could work harder and faster to be able to handle more transactions efficiently and quickly,” said Benson. “It’s an extraordinary testament not just to their dedication to the department but their recognition that having residents schedule their visits ahead of time is a vastly superior way of doing business.”
Appointments can be booked online here or, for people with internet limitations, by calling 888-SOS-MICH.MORE NEWS: Gary Peters' Report On Jan. 6 Attack At Capitol Details Broad Failures
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.