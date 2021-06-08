Benson Announces Secretary Of State Offices Will Add 350K Appointment Slots Through Sept. 30Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that her offices are adding an additional 350,000 appointment slots through Sept. 30.

Detroit-Based Faygo Adds New Flavor In Time For SummerFaygo has added another flavor to its more than 50-flavor lineup.

Automakers Face A Threat To EV Sales: Slow Charging TimesIf the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B.

Gary Peters' Report On Jan. 6 Attack At Capitol Details Broad Failures“This report is important in the fact that it allows us to make some immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducted the probe along with the Senate Rules Committee.

Detroit Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured When Driver Loses Control, Strikes PoleOne person has died and another was injured in a crash that took place on Detroit's north side, according to police.

Man Wanted In Mid-Michigan Teen’s Slaying Turns Himself InA man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a mid-Michigan teenager and a sexual assault on a woman has surrendered to authorities.