  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:crime stoppers, detroit, homicide, Michigan, reward

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is now offering a $3,500 reward for any information to help catch a suspect in a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side leaving two dead.

65-year-old W.H. Johnson and 39-year-old Marcus Dockery were both found dead in February.

READ MORE: WMU Receives Record-Breaking Anonymous $550M Donation

Police say they were in Johnson’s home in the 20000 block of Goalburn Street near East Eight Mile Road.

READ MORE: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Plans To Preach This Weekend In Detroit

Anyone with information can come forward anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Demonstrators Protest In Romulus As Part Of 'Block The Boat,' Campaign In Support Of Palestinians

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.