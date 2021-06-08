(CBS DETROIT) – “Free, Free Palestine,” a group of about 100 people chanted as they marched and held a protest outside the ZIM shipping offices in Romulus Tuesday.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, one of the protest organizers says the company handles Israeli cargo in the US, and in support of Palestinians they want to block any and all business transactions.

“We’re talking about a company that profits off of the disposition and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” said Sahar Farha with the Palestinian Youth Movement of Detroit.

Tuesday’s protest is in solidarity with a national movement taking place in several cities. The demonstrators say Palestinians have struggled for human rights and self-determination, and have long been oppressed by the Israeli military and police.

The group says attempts to “block the boat,” meaning the cargo shipping in Oakland, California, has proven success for several years.

They prevented ZIM from unloading its cargo for 7 years and counting they organized along with the International Longshore Warehouse Union local 10,” protestor Danya Zituni said speaking about the “Block The Boat,” national campaign.

The group she’s speaking of is the Arab Resource and Organizing Center out of Oakland California, they said in a statement concerning recent protests.

“Oakland has made history once again with another BDS victory for Palestine against the Israeli Zim shipping line. This latest round of organizing has been the most momentous and historic. Members of ILWU Local 10 informed Block the Boat organizers that the Zim Beijing which was headed to the Port of Oakland, has been re-routed to Russia to avoid disruptions at the SSA terminal. For the first time ever, an Israeli ship has been completely turned away before reaching its port of destination due to sustained overwhelming community organizing.”

CW50 reached out to the ZIM shipping company for comment, but have not heard back.

