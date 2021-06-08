DETROIT (AP) — Faygo has added another flavor to its more than 50-flavor lineup.
Faygo Firework combines cherry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors and will roll out across the Midwest this summer in 24-ounce bottles, the Detroit-based beverage maker said.
It will be available for a limited time.
Faygo Beverages got its start in Detroit in 1907 as the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works. But that was too long to print on bottles and the name was shortened in the 1920s to Faygo, the company said.
