  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:charged, Comerica Bank, detroit man, Ferndale police, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection to a Comerica Bank robbery in Ferndale.

Isaac Pettiford, 45, of Detroit was arraigned on Tuesday by 43rd District Court Magistrate Brennan and charged with one count of bank robbery, which is a felony.

READ MORE: Demonstrators Protest In Romulus As Part Of "Block The Boat," Campaign In Support Of Palestinian's

Isaac Pettiford was given a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear again in court on June 17 at 1 p.m.
Credit: Ferndale Police Department

Pettiford was given a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear again in court on June 17 at 1 p.m.

It happened Monday morning at the Comerica Bank located at 1000 East Nine Mile Road where police say Pettiford walked up to the teller and passed a note demanding money.

It’s reported Pettiford told the teller he was “robbing the bank” but did not present a weapon.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

A large amount of cash was taken and Pettiford fled the bank. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

On-scene investigation revealed the Pettiford arrived in the area on foot and fled northeast across Nine Mile Road. At 10:06 a.m., Ferndale police officers located the Pettiford hiding in a tunnel slide in a nearby park.

He was arrested and the money was recovered. No weapon was recovered or seen police say.

MORE NEWS: Report: Michigan Among Most Expensive States For Car Insurance

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.