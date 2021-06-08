(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection to a Comerica Bank robbery in Ferndale.
Isaac Pettiford, 45, of Detroit was arraigned on Tuesday by 43rd District Court Magistrate Brennan and charged with one count of bank robbery, which is a felony.
Pettiford was given a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear again in court on June 17 at 1 p.m.
It happened Monday morning at the Comerica Bank located at 1000 East Nine Mile Road where police say Pettiford walked up to the teller and passed a note demanding money.
It's reported Pettiford told the teller he was "robbing the bank" but did not present a weapon.
A large amount of cash was taken and Pettiford fled the bank. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.
On-scene investigation revealed the Pettiford arrived in the area on foot and fled northeast across Nine Mile Road. At 10:06 a.m., Ferndale police officers located the Pettiford hiding in a tunnel slide in a nearby park.
He was arrested and the money was recovered. No weapon was recovered or seen police say.
