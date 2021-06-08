MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a mid-Michigan teenager and a sexual assault on a woman has surrendered to authorities.
Sgt. Matt Van Lente with Flint Township Police said Isaiah "Zeke" Gardenhire, 40, turned himself in late Monday after he traveled to the Flint area in a stolen Ford Fusion. He said Gardenhire surrendered "politely" shortly after 11 p.m. outside a liquor store, WJRT-TV reported.
The station reported that Gardenhire called WJRT-TV shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, saying he wanted to surrender, and the station put him in contact with police, who negotiated his surrender.
Earlier Monday, authorities urged residents to lock their doors as they searched for Gardenhire. Shepherd Public Schools were placed on a lockdown during the manhunt.
Gardenhire was wanted for a homicide and sexual assault reported around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a home in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant. State police said a juvenile female was stabbed and later died from her injuries, and an adult female was allegedly sexually assaulted in that incident.
State police spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Robinson said in a statement Tuesday morning confirming Gardenhire’s arrest that, “due to the ongoing nature of this investigation no further information is available at this time.”
Gardenhire has convictions for assault, home invasion, and illegal possession of a gun, according to the Corrections Department.
