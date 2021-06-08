  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cemetery, Michigan, Sheriff's Office, Spring Lake Township, vehicle

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A motorist failed to stop at a T-intersection in western Michigan, plowed through a cemetery’s chain-link fence and struck about a dozen headstones.

The vehicle traveled more than 150 feet inside Spring Lake Cemetery before it came to a stop about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

People in the area located the 59-year-old driver and took her to a hospital. She suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

READ MORE: Report: Michigan Among Most Expensive States For Car Insurance

A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, deputies said.

Spring Lake Township is northwest of Grand Rapids.

MORE NEWS: 2 Detroit Women Partner To Celebrate, Provide Resources At Juneteenth Event

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.