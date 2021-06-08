  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ari Nagel, Controversial Donor, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, sperm donor

Dr. Oz asks Ari Nagel why he donates his sperm for free and why he’s let it go this far.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.