Sperm For Everyone: Meet The Controversial Donor Giving It Away – 77 Babies And Counting!
Dr. Oz asks Ari Nagel why he donates his sperm for free and why he’s let it go this far.
56 minutes ago
Benson Announces Secretary Of State Offices Will Add 350K Appointment Slots Through Sept. 30
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that her offices are adding an additional 350,000 appointment slots through Sept. 30.
Detroit-Based Faygo Adds New Flavor In Time For Summer
Faygo has added another flavor to its more than 50-flavor lineup.
Automakers Face A Threat To EV Sales: Slow Charging Times
If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B.
Gary Peters' Report On Jan. 6 Attack At Capitol Details Broad Failures
“This report is important in the fact that it allows us to make some immediate improvements to the security situation here in the Capitol,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducted the probe along with the Senate Rules Committee.
Detroit Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured When Driver Loses Control, Strikes Pole
One person has died and another was injured in a crash that took place on Detroit's north side, according to police.
Man Wanted In Mid-Michigan Teen’s Slaying Turns Himself In
A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a mid-Michigan teenager and a sexual assault on a woman has surrendered to authorities.
First Forecast Weather June 8, 2021 (Today)
Warm with a chance of showers and storms.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather June 7, 2021 (Tonight)
Showers and storms end overnight.
19 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Baseball Report: MLB Looking To Enforce Rules On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances
There have been complaints and murmurs throughout the season about pitchers' use of foreign substances to gain more spin on the ball. Now, the league is looking into cracking down.
Tigers Place RHP Fulmer On 10-Day IL
The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.
Larson Wins Again
Kyle Larson first visited Sonoma Raceway as a young kid dressed head-to-toe in Jeff Gordon gear watching NASCAR practice from the hillside on a Saturday afternoon.
Belmont Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Rombauer Repeat Against A Tough Field?
Belmont Stakes is set for early Saturday evening, with Essential Quality as the favorite but Rombauer looking for another win.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
'It Gives The Victims A Little Bit Of A Voice': Monica Denise On VH1's 'Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly'
The Grammy Award winner previews the new true crime series she is hosting on VH1 and America's fascination with the genre.
Paramount+ Adds 'The Avengers,' 'Tropic Thunder,' 'The School Of Rock' And More To Movie Library Starting Today
Beginning this week, subscribers will have access to a renowned movie collection that showcases popular titles, such as 'I Love You, Man' and 'Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.'
Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year's Honorees On June 6 On CBS
The annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to air this Sunday on CBS with a packed list of tribute performers.
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Stream 'Bragging Rights' Pay-Per-View
Showtime Sports has all the action live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match.
Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: 'It's Totally Cool, Something That I've Never Done'
The two IndyCar veterans are among a wide array of drivers gearing up for the inaugural season of the new series.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Michigan Matters: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Returns to Belle Isle, Detroit Tigers Great Kirk Gibson on Confronting Parkinson’s Disease
On this week’s Michigan Matters. Motor Racing returns to Belle Isle as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix gears up. And Detroit Tiger Legend Kirk Gibson talks about his toughest foe these days—his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Metro Detroit Engineer Featured On CBS 'Mission Unstoppable' For Ground Breaking GM Technology
30 year veteran engineer from metro Detroit is featured on a National CBS show for her role in groundbreaking technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade
