  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:$550 million, anonymous donation, donation, new record, Western Michigan, Western Michigan University

(CBS DETROIT) – Western Michigan University now holds the record for the largest donation given to a public university.

They are $550 million more wealthy thanks to an anonymous donor.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers Offering $3,500 Reward For Information On Detroit Homicide

According to the Washington Post, the donation was given by a Western Michigan alumnus.

The $550 million will be given to the university’s foundation over the next 10 years.

The donation will be split into three categories.

READ MORE: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Plans To Preach This Weekend In Detroit

$300 million will go to WMU’s school of medicine.

Another $200 million will be for need-based financial aid.

And $50 million will go to the school’s athletic programs.

MORE NEWS: Demonstrators Protest In Romulus As Part Of 'Block The Boat,' Campaign In Support Of Palestinians

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.