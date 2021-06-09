(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating an accident that killed one male, a 4-year-old boy, and left one woman injured.
It happened Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m. when police say a man during a red Chevrolet Impala collided with a white Nissan Sentra that had a 29-year-old woman and a 4-year-old inside.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman and child were transported to a local hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.
The woman who was listed in temporary serious condition was arrested by police who believe alcohol played a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
