(CBS DETROIT) – Matt Schembechler, son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, said he will come forward Thursday during a press conference to speak about how he told his father he was being sexually abused by Dr. Robert E. Anderson.
Schembechler's lawyer said he will discuss claims that Anderson, who was a former University of Michigan physician, abused him when he was 10-years-old and speak on how his father did not protect him.
Schembechler also claims he also told the late Athletic Director Don Canham about the sexual abuse.
The press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. where Schembechler will be joined by two former U-M football players who also have claims against Anderson.
According to a Detroit News investigation, more than 800 men have accused Anderson of sexually abusing them during treatment.
According to a Detroit News investigation, more than 800 men have accused Anderson of sexually abusing them during treatment.