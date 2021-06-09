  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Expansion, Henry Ford Health, hospital, Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Hord Health is pushing ahead with a major expansion to its Macomb Hospital.

The $318 million expansion will add a five-story building to its campus.

It will also convert every hospital room at the location into a private room for patients.

The 225,000 square-foot building will hold 160 patient rooms total.

It’s expected to finish in 2023.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.