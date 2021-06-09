MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 257 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 891,314 and 19,439 deaths as of June 9.

In the state, as of June 5, there has been a total of 837,864 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
