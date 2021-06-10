(CBS DETROIT)- The reported sexual abuse of University of Michigan athletes/students by the hands of Dr. Robert Anderson now extended to the son of Bo Schembechler as he stated during a press conference Thursday.

“As a 10-year-old kid I didn’t really know what to expect but what doctor Anderson did made me uncomfortable,” Matt Schembechler said.

Shocking and disturbing allegations made by Matt Schembechler, son of former University of Michigan football coach the late Bo Schembecler. During the press conference with attorneys and other victims, Matt described in detail the sexual

abuse he endured by Anderson. The doctor worked as a physician at U of M for decades. He says the first time Anderson touched him was in 1969, and when he told his father, this was his response.

“Bo’s temper was legendary and he lost it, he screamed I don’t want to hear it, I’m not hearing this, I tried to tell him repeatedly but my effort earned me a push in the chest,” Matt Schembecler said.

Matt says he was abused a 2nd time by Anderson while in high school. Two former U of M football players also told their stories of sexual abuse by Anderson.

“During that physical Dr. Anderson molested and violated me,” said Daniel Kwiatkowski who played U of M football from 1977-1981.

“The exam was very painful, I felt humiliated and confused I never had a medical exam like that before,” said Gilvanni Johnson Former U of M football player.

Johnson played football for U of M from 1982-1986 and says the abuse by Anderson happened over a dozen times. Like Matt, both players claim Bo Schembechler did nothing when told about the abuse.

Over 800 victims have come forward with claims of abuse by Anderson, when asked why they are coming forward now, all three during Thursday’s press conference say, they want other victims of abuse to not be afraid to come forward.

CW50 reached out to U of M for a statement about the press conference and have not heard back

