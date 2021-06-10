(CBS DETROIT) – A Houghton Lake man will serve more than two decades in prison for child sex crimes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Michael Clune, 49, faced charges in Roscommon and Shiawassee Counties stemming from criminal sexual conduct involving multiple pre-teen boys.READ MORE: Here's What To Know About DPD's 5-Point Summer Crowd Management Plan
He pleaded guilty in both cases.
On Tuesday, June 9, Clune was sentenced by Roscommon County Circuit Court Judge Robert W. Bennett on the following charges, which will run concurrently:READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
- Aggravated child sexually abusive activity;
- 145 months to 25 years with credit for 251 days served.
- Using a computer to commit a felony;
- 140 months to 20 years with credit for 251 days served.
He was also sentenced to 25-40 years in prison for felonies faced in Shiawassee County in April. The sentences will run concurrently.
“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to protecting children by pursuing accountability against those who commit criminal sexual conduct.”
A third related case, being handled by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office, remains ongoing. Therefore, inquiries related to the status of the Clare County case should be directed to the county prosecutor.MORE NEWS: Teen Charged As Adult In Eastpointe High School Classroom Stabbing
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.