MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 301 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 40 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 28 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 891,615 and 19,479 deaths as of June 10.
In the state, as of June 5, there has been a total of 837,864 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
