  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:crime stoppers, jaquan whittaker, Oakland County Sheriff's department, pontiac man

(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a Pontiac man charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 22 shooting of another man at a Pontiac convenience store.

Jaquan Kevante Whittaker, 26, is accused in the death of 34-year-old Keon Keith Johnson. He was shot twice and died on Oct. 23.

Jaquan Kevante Whittaker, 26
Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Whittaker’s arrest. Anyone with information about Whittaker’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.