(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a Pontiac man charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 22 shooting of another man at a Pontiac convenience store.
Jaquan Kevante Whittaker, 26, is accused in the death of 34-year-old Keon Keith Johnson. He was shot twice and died on Oct. 23.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Whittaker’s arrest. Anyone with information about Whittaker’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).
