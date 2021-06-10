(CBS DETROIT) – With temperatures forecast to exceed 90 degrees at times across parts of lower Michigan through the weekend, Michigan State Police are urging residents and visitors to stay protected during the heatwave.
“Higher temperatures increase the risk of suffering a heat-related injury which has the potential to be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking the proper precautions, you can reduce your risk of heat-related illness and be ready to help those who are most affected by severe heat.”READ MORE: Bo Schembecler's Son Matt Says, Dad Knew Of His And Other's Sexual Abuse By Dr. Anderson
To prevent heat illness:READ MORE: Former Michigan State Star Keith Appling To Remain In Jail In Murder Case
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks because they cause dehydration.
- Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.
- Limit vigorous activity.
- Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.
- If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.
- Use air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have air conditioning, consider finding locations with air conditioning or a cooling center. Once there, follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Senate: Extend Lapsed Licenses, Plates; Keep Walk-In Option
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.